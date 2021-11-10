Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

IMF uncertainty pushes dollar high against the rupee

Local currency depreciates by Rs4 in six days

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Pakistani rupee, once again, started losing ground and fell by Rs1.3 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market Wednesday. In the past six days, the rupee has depreciated by Rs4. On November 10, the value of the US dollar increased to Rs174.70 in the open currency market. On Tuesday too, dollar rose to Rs174.5 in the open currency market. In the inter-bank, the value of the greenback surged past Rs171.63 too.  The stress on the Pakistani rupee has been cited to the delay in the International Monetary Funds loan programme. According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, the delay in the loan programme has urged people to purchase dollars which in turn increased its value. However, if the loan program is approved by the IMF, the value of the dollar will fall again. The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and foreign investors value the IMF program and formulate funds or investment strategies accordingly. Pakistani rupee suffered immense pressure against the US dollar because of the high trade deficit, pushing the dollar up to an all-time high of Rs176 per dollar on October 26.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistani rupee, once again, started losing ground and fell by Rs1.3 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market Wednesday.

In the past six days, the rupee has depreciated by Rs4. On November 10, the value of the US dollar increased to Rs174.70 in the open currency market.

On Tuesday too, dollar rose to Rs174.5 in the open currency market. In the inter-bank, the value of the greenback surged past Rs171.63 too. 

The stress on the Pakistani rupee has been cited to the delay in the International Monetary Funds loan programme.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, the delay in the loan programme has urged people to purchase dollars which in turn increased its value.

However, if the loan program is approved by the IMF, the value of the dollar will fall again. The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and foreign investors value the IMF program and formulate funds or investment strategies accordingly.

Pakistani rupee suffered immense pressure against the US dollar because of the high trade deficit, pushing the dollar up to an all-time high of Rs176 per dollar on October 26.

 
dollar rate IMF package
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
dollar increase, dollar rate, pakistani rupee depreciates, IMF programme
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar jumps to Rs174.5 in open currency market
Dollar jumps to Rs174.5 in open currency market
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Antsy Pakistan Stock Market desperate for good IMF news, tanks
Antsy Pakistan Stock Market desperate for good IMF news, tanks
PSX closes on positive note a day after major fall
PSX closes on positive note a day after major fall
ADB to provide $700m for Covid vaccine
ADB to provide $700m for Covid vaccine
IMF uncertainty pushes dollar high against the rupee
IMF uncertainty pushes dollar high against the rupee
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.