IMF delay: Pakistani rupee slumps against US dollar

The rupee, once again, is facing immense pressure against the US dollar because of the rising trade deficit and the delay in the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IFM) for a $1b loan tranche. The greenback is close to reaching an all-time high of Rs176 in the interbank.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 0.72% on Thursday against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The value of the US dollar increased by Rs1.26 and settled at Rs174.19 in the interbank. Meanwhile, the dollar rose to Rs176.30 in the open market.

Zafar Paracha, the executive director of Paracha Exchange, says pressure on the Pakistani rupee had eased after Saudi Arabia approved a $4.2 billion aid package to address Pakistan’s economic woes, but the delay in the conclusion of IMF talks has increased the pressure again.

“The dollar continues to appreciate and the pressure on the rupee will continue until the IMF talks come to a positive conclusion,” Paracha told SAMAA Digital.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, the delay in the loan program has prompted people to purchase dollars which in turn led to an increase in its value.

However, if the loan program is approved by the IMF, the value of the dollar will fall again. The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and foreign investors value the IMF program and formulate funds or investment strategies accordingly.

