Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

IMF delay: Pakistani rupee slumps against US dollar

Greenback increased by Rs1.26 in interbank market

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The rupee, once again, is facing immense pressure against the US dollar because of the rising trade deficit and the delay in the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IFM) for a $1b loan tranche. The greenback is close to reaching an all-time high of Rs176 in the interbank.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 0.72% on Thursday against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The value of the US dollar increased by Rs1.26 and settled at Rs174.19 in the interbank. Meanwhile, the dollar rose to Rs176.30 in the open market.

Zafar Paracha, the executive director of Paracha Exchange, says pressure on the Pakistani rupee had eased after Saudi Arabia approved a $4.2 billion aid package to address Pakistan’s economic woes, but the delay in the conclusion of IMF talks has increased the pressure again.

“The dollar continues to appreciate and the pressure on the rupee will continue until the IMF talks come to a positive conclusion,” Paracha told SAMAA Digital.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, the delay in the loan program has prompted people to purchase dollars which in turn led to an increase in its value.

However, if the loan program is approved by the IMF, the value of the dollar will fall again. The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and foreign investors value the IMF program and formulate funds or investment strategies accordingly.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistani rupee slumps against US dollar, dollar rate today in pakistan, dollar to pkr
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price jumps to new high in Pakistan
Gold price jumps to new high in Pakistan
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
IMF uncertainty pushes dollar high against the rupee
IMF uncertainty pushes dollar high against the rupee
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
PSX closes on positive note a day after major fall
PSX closes on positive note a day after major fall
IMF delay: Pakistani rupee slumps against US dollar
IMF delay: Pakistani rupee slumps against US dollar
Pakistan signs $761.5m agreement with ITFC to import petroleum products
Pakistan signs $761.5m agreement with ITFC to import petroleum products
Nepra fails to cut electricity tariff
Nepra fails to cut electricity tariff
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.