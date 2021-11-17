How to spot fraud forex, crypto trading schemes

If the offer is too good to be true, run!

Many people dream of overnight riches or at least want a steady income from the comfort of their homes. They look for investment opportunities that promise high profit rates.

These people are always at a risk of falling prey to fraudsters. In the digital age, fraudsters now lure people to invest in forex and cryptocurrencies and promise them profitable returns.

If people don’t have the knowledge of trading, these fraudsters offer to manage accounts on their behalf. How these fraudsters target people, find out in this video.

