Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

How to spot fraud forex, crypto trading schemes

If the offer is too good to be true, run!

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Many people dream of overnight riches or at least want a steady income from the comfort of their homes. They look for investment opportunities that promise high profit rates.

These people are always at a risk of falling prey to fraudsters. In the digital age, fraudsters now lure people to invest in forex and cryptocurrencies and promise them profitable returns.

If people don’t have the knowledge of trading, these fraudsters offer to manage accounts on their behalf. How these fraudsters target people, find out in this video.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bitcoin cryptocurrency forex
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price in Pakistan drops for fourth consecutive day
Gold price in Pakistan drops for fourth consecutive day
Dollar continues to slide in Pakistan
Dollar continues to slide in Pakistan
How India managed to reduce petroleum prices and not Pakistan
How India managed to reduce petroleum prices and not Pakistan
Pakistani rupee surges high against US dollar
Pakistani rupee surges high against US dollar
IMF preconditions include SBP independence: Tarin
IMF preconditions include SBP independence: Tarin
Gold price continues to dive in Pakistan
Gold price continues to dive in Pakistan
How to spot fraud forex, crypto trading schemes
How to spot fraud forex, crypto trading schemes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.