How India managed to reduce petroleum prices and not Pakistan

Both reduce taxes but prices go down only for Indians

Posted: Nov 16, 2021
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

India has further reduced petroleum prices in several of its states after a major price cut earlier this month. It came as Pakistan decided to keep the prices unchanged but the government claims the decision would incur losses to the national exchequer.

Oil price in the international market has actually come down from the $85 per barrel in October when the Pakistan government decided to increase prices in two instalments. Petrol rose from Rs127.30 on October 15 to Rs 145.82 on November 5.

Brent was at $85 on October 15 when the first hike was announced. It later rose to $86.40. However, from the end of October prices declined to as low as $80 on November 3, and fluctuated since then. Brent opened at $82 on Tuesday.

The Imran Khan government announced on Monday that the prime minister had rejected a summary to increase petroleum prices. The Prime Minister Office also claimed that the government had reduced taxes on petroleum products.

However, the prices did not reduce.

On the other side of the border, meanwhile, when the government reduced taxes, prices for the end consumers came down.

The central government of India had reduced excise duty earlier in November, allowing petrol price to decrease by INRs5 and diesel price by INRs10.

Now, several states have cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel leading to further price reduction. Prices have come down under Rs100 in many of the states ruled by BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments, the News18 reported.

In terms of Pakistani currency, petrol still costs more in India than in Pakistan.

But the fact that tax cuts led to petrol prices coming down in India and not in Pakistan is also linked to the currency rate.

The Pakistani rupee has depreciated against the US dollar and other currencies in November. It has made petroleum products expensive for Pakistani end consumers despite the tax cuts and international price reductions.

Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Saturday admitted that elements involved in speculative trader were responsible for the rupee depreciation.

The government’s failure to control the rupee value has robbed consumers in Pakistan of the benefit they could have enjoyed otherwise.

