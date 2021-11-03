Honda increases motorcycles prices for seventh time in 2021

Atlas Honda has increased the price of its motorcycles for the seventh time by as much as Rs6,500. The top-of-the-chain CB150F Special now costs Rs277,500.

Honda CD70, the highest selling motorcycle in the country, will now be selling for Rs94,900 after an increase of Rs4,000 and the price of CD70 Dream rose Rs5,000 to Rs101,500.

The prices of the company’s other motorcycles, Pridor, CG125 and CG125SE went up by Rs5,000. The new prices are Rs130,500, Rs152,500 and Rs182,000, respectively.

Honda CB125F and CB150F prices have gone up Rs6,500. These models will now be selling for Rs218,500 and Rs273,500, respectively.

The new prices are effective from November 1, 2021.

Why are the prices of motorcycles going up?

Muhammad Usman, a motorcycle dealer, said that the cost of raw material has gone up in the international market that causes production cost to rise and the dollar rate has reached Rs171.

“The prices of the motorcycles will continue to rise this year,” he said.

Sabir Sheikh, a motorcycle dealer and chairperson of the All Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers, said that the industry is facing a supply problem, adding that delivery of parts and raw material have already been disturbed since the start of coronavirus.

There were reports that the motorcycle faction of the automobile sector faced problems with delivery for the first time in at least 20 years because supply could not keep up with high demand.

Sheikh said that dealers were unable to deliver on time and Honda CD70 And CG125 have been selling at own money of Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 in the open market.

Own money is a price an investor charges from a customer who wants to buy a vehicle immediately. It is higher than the actual price of the vehicle.

The prices of vehicles have gone up by 60% in the last two years, Sheikh added.

However, if the dollar rate goes down to Rs160, motorcycles prices may decrease by as much as Rs10,000, he said. The costs of raw material such as steel, aluminum, paint and chemical have been increased and showing no signs of coming down. Moreover, freight charges have gone up.

According to Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Pakistan manufactured a record 2.6 million motorcycles in the financial year 2020-21. For the current year, the government has set a production target of 3 million motorcycle units to increase job creation.

Honda last increased prices in October for the sixth time when its popular CD70 was set at Rs90,000 after a Rs4,000 addition. The company said that international prices had gone up.

On July 20, it said for the fourth time in the year that Honda motorcycle prices in Pakistan would be going up, this time by five thousand rupees in a year.