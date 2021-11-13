Govt alters PDL, GST rates to meet IMF demands

The federal government has changed the rates of Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) and General Sales Tax (GST) it levies on petroleum products to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The changed rates have come into effect from November 5 and would not affect petroleum prices, according to a Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) notification dated November 11.

However, the new rates will affect tax collection for provinces as the GST is transferred to provinces after being collected by the federal government, while PDL goes to the federal kitty.

The government has reduced GST and increased PDL.

The GST on petrol has been slashed from 6.84% to 1.43% while on diesel it has been reduced from 10.32% to 6.75%. The GST rates for kerosene oil and light diesel would remain unchanged.

The PDL has been increased by RS4 to Rs9.62 per litre from the original Rs5.62 per litre.

Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin recently confirmed that the IMF has asked Pakistan to increase the petroleum development levy.

By Shakeel Ahmed