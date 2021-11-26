Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Money

Gold shines brighter in Pakistan as price goes up

It increased by Rs1,200 in the domestic market

Posted: Nov 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The gold price in Pakistan jumps by Rs1,200 per tola on Friday and settled at Rs125,200.

Earlier during the week, the gold exhibited a mixed trend in the domestic market. .

In the international market, the price of 24k has recorded an increase of $23 per ounce, taking the precious commodity to $1,813, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. It has dropped by $58 per ounce from November 22 to November 24.

Gold touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, gold increased by Rs1,029 per 10 grams. It was sold at Rs107,3339 on November 26.

Silver prices

However, the silver price in Pakistan has not been changed since November 22. It was sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

gold price
 
