Gold prize dips after nine-day flight

The gold rate in Pakistan today decreased slightly after recording a jump of Rs14,200 in the past nine days.

According to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, the price of gold fell on Friday by Rs450 per tola to Rs128,650 in the domestic market. The price of 10 grams of gold is now Rs110,297 after dropping by Rs385.

This is for 24k-gold.

The precious metal in the international market also recorded a decrease of $14 per ounce to $1,849 on November 12.

The gold touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola in the domestic market on October 26. Since then it has decreased by around Rs5,400.

The price of silver, however, remained unchanged in the domestic market at Rs1,480 per tola. The rate of 10grams of silver is Rs1,268.86.

On the other hand, a bearish trend was seen in the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) as the US dollar hit an all-time high of Rs176 in the interbank market.

