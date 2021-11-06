Gold prices jump in domestic, international market

After showing a mixed trend in the domestic market this week, the gold stood at Rs123,000 per tola having recorded a jump of Rs2,800 on Saturday. The precious metal increased by $26 to $1,818 per ounce in the international market, according to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association (ASSJA).

The precious metal fell by as much as Rs15,000 in the past 15 days but recovered and gained Rs5,700 this week.

On the other hand, silver prices in the domestic market recorded an increase of Rs20 and settled at Rs1,440 per tola. Price per 10 grams has increased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams.

The precious metal touched an all-time-high of Rs132,000 per tola in the domestic market on October 26.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on November 5, the Pakistani rupee settled at Rs170.01 in the inter-bank market at the closing session on Friday.

Earlier, the currency recouped some of its losses after Saudi Arabia announced that it was depositing $3 billion with the SBP to help support the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also help the rupee.

On October 26, the Pakistani rupee suffered immense pressure against the US dollar because of the high trade deficit, pushing the dollar up to an all-time high of Rs176 per dollar.

