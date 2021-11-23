Tuesday, November 23, 2021  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Money

Gold prices drop in Pakistan

Per tola gold decreased by Rs400

Posted: Nov 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: File

The price gold fell by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan while the price of per ounce gold reduced by $7 in the global market. 

According to Sirafa and Jewellers Association, the price of per tola gold decreased by Rs400 to Rs123,400 while 10g gold price decreased by Rs352 to Rs105,796. 

In the last week of August, the price of gold in Pakistan rose to the historic high of Rs132,000. 

In the global market, the per ounce price of gold reduced by $7 to $1889. 

Price of silver

The per tola price of silver in Pakistan increased by Rs20 to Rs1460, while the price of 10g silver increased by Rs17.15 to Rs1251.71. The per ounce price of silver increased by $0.10 to $24.74. 

