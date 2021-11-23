Gold price slumps in Pakistan

The price of gold has plummeted Tuesday by Rs1,800 in Pakistan. A tola of 24k-gold is now selling at Rs121,600.

Gold recorded a decrease of Rs2,600 pet tola in two days. According to the rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the prices of gold fell sharply in the international market by $42 per ounce, taking the price of the precious commodity to $1,797 an ounce after hitting a five-month high last week.

Meanwhile, in the domestic market, it reached a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26.

The price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,544 to Rs104,252 in Pakistan.

Silver prices

Silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams. It recorded an increase of Rs20 on November 22.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.