Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price slides in Pakistan

The price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs686

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago

Photo: File

The gold prices decreased slightly Saturday by Rs800 in Pakistan after recording an increase of Rs2,600 in the past two days.

Over the week, the price of the yellow metal decreased by Rs6,900.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, a tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs123,800.

In the international market, the precious metal fell by $12 per ounce and settled at $1,846.

On November 16, gold prices touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, it reached a record high of Rs132,000 on October 26.

The price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs686 to Rs106,138.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams on November 20.

It recorded a decrease of Rs40 on November 17.

Dollar surpasses Rs175 mark

The US dollar, once again, is on the verge of reaching an all-time high of Rs175.73 in Pakistan as the current account deficit increases to $1.6 billion.

The trading session on Friday was closed at Rs175.24 per dollar in the interbank market. The greenback recorded an increase of Rs1.48 this week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price slides in Pakistan, gold price pakistan, gold rate karachi pakistan, gold rate today, gold rate in pakistan, gold prices, gold rates
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Chishti resigns from Affiniti as TRG Pak faces panic selling
Chishti resigns from Affiniti as TRG Pak faces panic selling
SBP increases interest rate by 150 basis points to 8.75%
SBP increases interest rate by 150 basis points to 8.75%
Increasing current account deficit makes Pakistani rupee weak against dollar
Increasing current account deficit makes Pakistani rupee weak against dollar
Gold price in Pakistan climbs for second consecutive day
Gold price in Pakistan climbs for second consecutive day
Gold price slides in Pakistan
Gold price slides in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.