Gold price slides in Pakistan

The gold prices decreased slightly Saturday by Rs800 in Pakistan after recording an increase of Rs2,600 in the past two days.

Over the week, the price of the yellow metal decreased by Rs6,900.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, a tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs123,800.

In the international market, the precious metal fell by $12 per ounce and settled at $1,846.

On November 16, gold prices touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, it reached a record high of Rs132,000 on October 26.

The price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs686 to Rs106,138.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams on November 20.

It recorded a decrease of Rs40 on November 17.

Dollar surpasses Rs175 mark

The US dollar, once again, is on the verge of reaching an all-time high of Rs175.73 in Pakistan as the current account deficit increases to $1.6 billion.

The trading session on Friday was closed at Rs175.24 per dollar in the interbank market. The greenback recorded an increase of Rs1.48 this week.

