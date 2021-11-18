Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Gold price shoots up in Pakistan

Posted: Nov 18, 2021
Posted: Nov 18, 2021

The gold prices jumped by Rs2,000 per tola Thursday, taking the rate of the precious metal to Rs124,000 in Pakistan. It recorded a decrease of Rs7,100 a tola in last five days.

In the international market, the precious commodity fell by $2 per ounce and settled at $1,860. Earlier, it touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16.

On the other hand, the price of gold touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 on October 26 in Pakistan.

The price of 10 grams 24k-gold increased by Rs1,715, taking the yellow metal to Rs106,310, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association on November 18.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams on November 18.

