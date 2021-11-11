Gold price sharply shoots up in Pakistan

The price of gold in Pakistan Thursday, Nov 11, recorded a sharp increase of Rs3,300 per tola, pushing it to the new high of Rs129,100.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,829 to Rs110,682, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association.

In the last nine days, it went up by Rs14,200 per tola. The price in the international market also recorded a jump to a new high of $38 and settled at $1,863 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the domestic market recorded a slight increase of Rs40 per tola and Rs34.30 per 10-grams.

Silver now stands at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams.

On October 26, gold touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola in the domestic market.

On the other hand, the value of the US dollar continues to increase in the interbank and open market. According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 0.72%.

