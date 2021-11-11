Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price sharply shoots up in Pakistan

The precious metal soared to $38 in the international market

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: File

The price of gold in Pakistan Thursday, Nov 11, recorded a sharp increase of Rs3,300 per tola, pushing it to the new high of Rs129,100.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,829 to Rs110,682, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association.

In the last nine days, it went up by Rs14,200 per tola. The price in the international market also recorded a jump to a new high of $38 and settled at $1,863 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the domestic market recorded a slight increase of Rs40 per tola and Rs34.30 per 10-grams.

Silver now stands at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams.

On October 26, gold touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola in the domestic market.

On the other hand, the value of the US dollar continues to increase in the interbank and open market. According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 0.72%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price continues to rise in Pakistan, today gold rates in Pakistan, imf pakistan, gold rate international market
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price jumps to new high in Pakistan
Gold price jumps to new high in Pakistan
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
IMF uncertainty pushes dollar high against the rupee
IMF uncertainty pushes dollar high against the rupee
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
PSX closes on positive note a day after major fall
PSX closes on positive note a day after major fall
IMF delay: Pakistani rupee slumps against US dollar
IMF delay: Pakistani rupee slumps against US dollar
Pakistan signs $761.5m agreement with ITFC to import petroleum products
Pakistan signs $761.5m agreement with ITFC to import petroleum products
Nepra fails to cut electricity tariff
Nepra fails to cut electricity tariff
Gold price sharply shoots up in Pakistan
Gold price sharply shoots up in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.