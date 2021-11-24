Gold price rises Rs2,500 in Pakistan, after drop

The price of gold jumped by Rs2,500 per tola Wednesday, taking the rate of the precious commodity to Rs124,100 in Pakistan.

In the past two days, it had recorded a decrease of Rs2,600 per tola.

Meanwhile, the graph continued to fall in the international market for the third consecutive day with prices of 24k gold dropping by $9 per ounce. It was sold at $1,788 an ounce.

The precious metal touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, gold increased by Rs2,144 per 10 grams. It was sold at Rs106,396 on November 24.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams. It recorded an increase of Rs20 on November 22.

US dollar

On the other hand, the US dollar appreciated 0.42% Wednesday against Pakistani rupee in the interbank market. It closed at Rs175.04.

