Gold price plunges in Pakistan

The gold price decreased Tuesday by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan after recording an increase of Rs1,000 on November 29.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, a tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs122,600.

In the international market, the precious metal remained unchanged at $1,794 per ounce. Last week, it recorded a sharp drop of $58.

Gold touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,028 to Rs105,110.

Silver price

However, the silver price in Pakistan has not been changed since November 22. It was sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

USD to PKR

On the other hand, the value of the Pakistani rupee recovered after falling all-time low against the US dollar in the interbank market. The local currency appreciated by 0.27% Tuesday.

