Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price plunges in Pakistan

It remains unchanged in the international market

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

File photo: AFP

The gold price decreased Tuesday by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan after recording an increase of Rs1,000 on November 29.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, a tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs122,600.

In the international market, the precious metal remained unchanged at $1,794 per ounce. Last week, it recorded a sharp drop of $58.

Gold touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,028 to Rs105,110.

Silver price

However, the silver price in Pakistan has not been changed since November 22. It was sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

USD to PKR

On the other hand, the value of the Pakistani rupee recovered after falling all-time low against the US dollar in the interbank market. The local currency appreciated by 0.27% Tuesday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price plunges in Pakistan, gold rates in pakistan today, gold rates in karachi today, gold price per tola, gold prices, gold rates pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee staggers to another record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee staggers to another record low
Pakistani rupee regains against US dollar after hitting all-time low
Pakistani rupee regains against US dollar after hitting all-time low
Proton increases price of its Saga sedan
Proton increases price of its Saga sedan
Gold price plunges in Pakistan
Gold price plunges in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.