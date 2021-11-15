Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price plummets as Pakistani rupee appreciates

Silver remain unchanged

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP FILE

The gold prices in Pakistan plummeted by Rs1,900 per tola on Monday as the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.25% in the interbank market.

The 24k-gold has decreased by Rs2,900 per tola in the last three working sessions, bringing it down to Rs126,200.

It had gained Rs4,800 per tola from November 8 to November 11.

The price of per 10 grams of gold has fallen by Rs1,629 to Rs108,196, according to All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association.

Dollar rate: Shaukat Tarin’s IMF deal statement halts greenback flight

The precious metal in the international market also recorded a decrease of $3 per ounce, pulling it back from a five-month high in the previous session, to $1,863.

Silver rate remains unchanged

Silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams on November 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
gold rate in pakistan today 2021 per tola, 1 tola gold price in pakistan today 2021, gold rate in pakistan today 2021, gold rate in karachi today 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Shaukat Tarin's IMF deal statement halts greenback flight
Dollar rate: Shaukat Tarin’s IMF deal statement halts greenback flight
Pakistan recieves $10.6b remittances in July-October
Pakistan recieves $10.6b remittances in July-October
Bhains booster shots: The science of contaminating milk in Pakistan
Bhains booster shots: The science of contaminating milk in Pakistan
SBP raises cash reserve requirements for commercial banks
SBP raises cash reserve requirements for commercial banks
Gold price plummets as Pakistani rupee appreciates
Gold price plummets as Pakistani rupee appreciates
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.