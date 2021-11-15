Gold price plummets as Pakistani rupee appreciates

The gold prices in Pakistan plummeted by Rs1,900 per tola on Monday as the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.25% in the interbank market.

The 24k-gold has decreased by Rs2,900 per tola in the last three working sessions, bringing it down to Rs126,200.

It had gained Rs4,800 per tola from November 8 to November 11.

The price of per 10 grams of gold has fallen by Rs1,629 to Rs108,196, according to All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association.

The precious metal in the international market also recorded a decrease of $3 per ounce, pulling it back from a five-month high in the previous session, to $1,863.

Silver rate remains unchanged

Silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams on November 15.