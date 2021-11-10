Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Gold price jumps to new high in Pakistan

The price of silver remains unchanged

Posted: Nov 10, 2021
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The price of gold recorded an increase of Rs1,000 per tola Wednesday, taking the rate of the precious metal to Rs125,800 in Pakistan.

According to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams increased by Rs857 to Rs107,853.

A day earlier, gold went up Rs1,500 and closed at Rs124,800 per tola.

In the last six days, it increased by Rs8,400 per tola. The price in the international market remained unchanged at $1,825.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the domestic market also remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams.

On October 26, the gold touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola in the domestic market.

The value of the US dollar increased to Rs172.93, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

On the other hand, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on November 10, the value of the US dollar increased by Rs1.30 and settled at Rs172.93, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan. The stress on the Pakistani rupee has been pegged to the delay in the talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

