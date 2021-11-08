Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Gold price increases by Rs300 a tola

Precious metal’s price drops by $1 in the international market

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Gold prices in the local market recorded an increase of Rs300 per tola or Rs257 per 10 grams, according to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association.

The price of the precious metal settled on Monday at Rs123,300 per tola and Rs105,710 per 10 grams.

A mixed trend prevailed over the domestic bullion market last week. On November 6, the gold had closed at Rs123,000 per tola after jumping by Rs2,800 a tola.

Meanwhile, the price of gold in the international market dropped by $1 to $1,817 per ounce.

On the other hand, silver price in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams.

