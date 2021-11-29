Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Silver remains unchanged

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The price of gold in Pakistan increased Thursday by Rs1,000 per tola and settled at Rs123,800.

In the international market, the price of 24k has risen by $7 per ounce, taking the precious commodity to $1,794, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

Last week, gold dropped Rs1,000 per tola in the domestic market and $58 per ounce in the international market.

It touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the precious metal increased by Rs857 per 10 grams. It was sold at Rs106,138 on November 29.

Silver remains unchanged

However, the silver price in Pakistan has not been changed since November 22. It was sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

Rupee slumps to historic low

On the other hand, the value of the US dollar has reached an all-time high in Pakistan. The local currency depreciated by 0.42% Monday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan, gold price today pakistan, gold price in pakistan, gold price in karachi, gold rate in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia, SBP sign $3b loan agreement
Saudi Arabia, SBP sign $3b loan agreement
No Sindh, Balochistan CNG till Feb 15 so kitchens run
No Sindh, Balochistan CNG till Feb 15 so kitchens run
PSX gains 900 points as international oil prices decrease
PSX gains 900 points as international oil prices decrease
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee staggers to another record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee staggers to another record low
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.