Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan

The price of gold in Pakistan increased Thursday by Rs1,000 per tola and settled at Rs123,800.

In the international market, the price of 24k has risen by $7 per ounce, taking the precious commodity to $1,794, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

Last week, gold dropped Rs1,000 per tola in the domestic market and $58 per ounce in the international market.

It touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the precious metal increased by Rs857 per 10 grams. It was sold at Rs106,138 on November 29.

Silver remains unchanged

However, the silver price in Pakistan has not been changed since November 22. It was sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

Rupee slumps to historic low

On the other hand, the value of the US dollar has reached an all-time high in Pakistan. The local currency depreciated by 0.42% Monday.

