HOME > Money

Gold price in Pakistan drops for fourth consecutive day

It jumped to five-month high in international market

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The gold price in Pakistan has recorded a decrease of Rs4,250 in the last four trading sessions after gaining Rs14,200 during first 11 days of November, 2021.

According to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association, the price of gold fell by Rs1,350 Tuesday, taking it to Rs124,850 per tola for the 24k-gold.

The precious commodity decreased by Rs1,157 per 10-gram. It was sold at Rs107,039 on November 16.

Meanwhile, the gold price in the international market, once again, jumped to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce. It recorded a fresh increase of $11.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams on November 16.

