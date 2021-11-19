Gold price in Pakistan climbs for second consecutive day

The gold price recorded an increase Friday by Rs600 per tola, taking the precious commodity to Rs124,600 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 24k-gold prices in the international market fell by $2 to $1,858 per ounce, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers and Association. It recorded a decrease of $19 per ounce this week.

It touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the precious commodity increased by Rs514 per 10-gram. It was sold at Rs106,824 on November 19.

Silver prices

On the other hand, the prices for silver in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams on November 19.

Dollar rate

The US dollar is on the verge of reaching an all-time high of Rs175.73 in Pakistan as the current account deficit increases to $1.6 billion. The local currency depreciated by 0.33% on Friday.

