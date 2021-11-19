Friday, November 19, 2021  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price in Pakistan climbs for second consecutive day

Prices in the international market fell by $2 per ounce

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The gold price recorded an increase Friday by Rs600 per tola, taking the precious commodity to Rs124,600 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 24k-gold prices in the international market fell by $2 to $1,858 per ounce, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers and Association. It recorded a decrease of $19 per ounce this week.

It touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the precious commodity increased by Rs514 per 10-gram. It was sold at Rs106,824 on November 19.

Silver prices

On the other hand, the prices for silver in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams on November 19.

Dollar rate

The US dollar is on the verge of reaching an all-time high of Rs175.73 in Pakistan as the current account deficit increases to $1.6 billion. The local currency depreciated by 0.33% on Friday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price up by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan, gold price today pakistan, gold rate today pakistan, gold price per gram, gold price per tola, gold rate karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price shoots up in Pakistan
Gold price shoots up in Pakistan
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee loses winning streak
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee loses winning streak
Chishti resigns from Affiniti as TRG Pak faces panic selling
Chishti resigns from Affiniti as TRG Pak faces panic selling
SBP increases interest rate by 150 basis points to 8.75%
SBP increases interest rate by 150 basis points to 8.75%
Pakistan records 70% growth in cotton production
Pakistan records 70% growth in cotton production
Increasing current account deficit makes Pakistani rupee weak against dollar
Increasing current account deficit makes Pakistani rupee weak against dollar
Gold price in Pakistan climbs for second consecutive day
Gold price in Pakistan climbs for second consecutive day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.