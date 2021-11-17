Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Money

Gold price continues to dive in Pakistan

Silver fell by Rs40 per tola

Posted: Nov 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Gold prices in the domestic market have been falling for the past five days. The trend has continued unabated and the 24k-gold price has so far plummeted by Rs7,100 per tola.

The price of the precious metal per tola dropped Rs2,850 on Wednesday, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. A tola of gold is now selling for Rs122,000.

Meanwhile, the gains in the price in the international market halted as it recorded a decrease of $12 per ounce instead to bring it to $1,862 an ounce. It touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16.

In the domestic market, the precious commodity reached an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola.

Meanwhile, the per 10-gram of gold was sold at Rs104,595 with the fresh decrease of Rs2,444 in Pakistan.

Silver prices

On the other hand, the value of silver in Pakistan decreased by Rs40 and fell to Rs1,440 per tola. It remained static at Rs1,480 per tola for four consecutive days.

The per 10-gram of silver recorded a decrease of Rs34.30 and dipped to Rs1,234.56.

gold price
 
Gold price continues to dive in Pakistan
 

