Money

Gold, dollar end declining trend in Pakistan

The price of silver remained unchanged

Posted: Nov 4, 2021
Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: FILE

The gold price has jumped by Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan, halting the two-day losing streak in the price of the precious metal.

The valuable commodity touched Rs120,200 per tola, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. Gold prices increased by Rs2,400 per 10 grams to Rs103,052.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs1,420 per tola and Rs1,217 per 10-gram on Thursday.

Over the past 15 days, the precious metal fell by as much as Rs15,000.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $5 per ounce, settling at around $1,779 per ounce.

USD vs PKR

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan or SBP, the Pakistani rupee slightly depreciated by 0.02% and settled at Rs170.01 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

Earlier, the currency recouped some of its losses after Saudi Arabia announced that it was depositing $3 billion with the SBP to help support the country’s foreign exchange reserves and clarity on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Pakistani rupee suffered immense pressure against the US dollar because of the high trade deficit, pushing the dollar up to an all-time high of Rs176 per dollar on October 26.

