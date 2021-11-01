Gold breaks the four-day losing streak

The first working day of the week recorded a slight increase in the gold price in Pakistan, halting the four-day losing streak of the precious metal.

The precious metal increased by Rs500 per tola to Rs117,800, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association.

The price per 10-gram gold is also up by Rs429 to Rs100,995.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola on Monday.

Last week, the precious metal plummeted by Rs14,700 per tola in Pakistan. On October 26, the gold price touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 per tola.

The gold prices in the international market recorded an increase of $1 per ounce to around $1,784.

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan or SBP, the Pakistani rupee appreciated a bit and settled at Rs171.29 in the inter-bank market on Monday.

The Pakistani rupee has gained around Rs3.98 against the US dollar during the past four trading sessions.

Experts cited the recovery in the value of the rupee on the back of Saudi Arabia’s announcement and clarity on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

