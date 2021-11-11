Fake prize schemes: FIA arrests three for scamming people

They have looted millions from the public

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Wing arrested Thursday three men from Faisalabad for scamming people under the guise of fake prize schemes.

According to the FIA, suspects who were identified as Akbar, Asif and Aslam looted millions from the public.

The FIA has seized their mobile phones and has recovered data on fake prize schemes that they were allegedly running.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Electronic Crime Act and an inquiry has been initiated.

Section 420 [fraud] of the Pakistan Penal Code has also been added to the FIR. The iagency is further investigating the case.

How to deal with scam calls and messages

Many of you receive telephone calls and messages from unknown numbers asking you for personal details on ATM cards, ID cards, ATM pins, and bank account numbers. When you respond to such calls, they try to scam you out of your savings.

In this video, SAMAA Money’s Sonia Karamat explains how can you identify these scammers?

The Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan has launched a crackdown against companies for allegedly making illegal investments in the style of B4U Global and SR Global.

