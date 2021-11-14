Expecting good IMF news soon: Shaukat Tarin

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has hinted at an upcoming "good news" regarding the International Monetary Funds loans programme.

At a ceremony in Karachi, he assured that the uncertainty around the matter will soon end.

The impasse in the Pakistan-IMF talks has put the US dollar on a winning streak against the rupee. On Saturday, the greenback increased by Rs0.20 to Rs178 in the open market Saturday, its record-highest value. The value dollar against the rupee has been continuously rising since November 4.

Experts believe that unless there’s a positive outcome, rupee will continue to be under strain.

On Sunday, Tarin said that three years back, when the PTI government was in power, the current account deficit was very high. To control it, the government tried to deposit dollars. "But despite all these efforts, we had to go to the IMF."

The advisor revealed that, presently, the growth rate in Pakistan was approximately 5%. "We are heading towards economic development step by step. Our aim is to make this growth inclusive and sustainable," he said.

But Pakistan has never been able to achieve sustainable growth. Why? Tarin pointed out that economic experts have blamed this on three things: low saving rate, huge difference between exports and imports, and productivity.

The advisor said that for the future, these are the targets the government is pursuing.

"We are focusing on revenues, agriculture, and taxes this time."

This year, Pakistan collected 36% more revenue of which 32% was from income tax. But our plan is to increase to 14% next year.

He pointed out that IT has a huge potential in the export market. "Last year, we witnessed a 47% growth in the sector. We plan to take it to $50 million. This will help us fill the import-export gap."

Here, the advisor said that the government will soon be increasing import duties.

Tarin added that PM Imran has always stressed making economic growth inclusive. This will be done by providing four million poor households a package that will include house, business, and agricultural loans.

Talking about the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he called the initiative revolutionary. "It will change the country's fate and bring immense development."