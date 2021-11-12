Friday, November 12, 2021  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Domestic consumers to get gas three times a day

28% of households in Pakistan get gas supply

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said that the domestic consumers will get gas three times a day for cooking.

“The gas supply will be ensured for the residential consumers at the time of breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said while speaking on the floor of the Senate Friday.

Earlier, there were reports that the gas will only be available thrice a week.

According to the energy minister, the gas reserves in the country have depleted from 2000 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) in 2010 to 800 MMCFD this year.

“The gas is being supplied to at least 28% of households in Pakistan,” he said. “While the other 70% of households do not get the gas supply.”

He pointed out that to ensure the supply to those 28% households, the government every year curtails from the industrial sector which is “unreasonable”.

He further said that the country has secured 11 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the months of November and December.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy in which the government decided to continue gas supply to the power and fertiliser sectors, while domestic and industrial consumers will suffer shortages due to a shortfall in winters.

