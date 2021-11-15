Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Dollar rate: Shaukat Tarin’s IMF deal statement halts greenback flight

Pakistani rupee gains 44 paisas against US dollar

Posted: Nov 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The value of the Pakistani rupee has appreciated 0.25% against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

The greenback had closed at Rs175.73 on November 12 pushing Pakistani currency down to the all-time low. Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin blamed “trade speculations” for the volatility in the forex market.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency improves by 25paisas in the interbank market, taking the value of the US dollar to Rs175.29.

In the open market, the US dollar recorded a decrease of Rs1.30 and closed at Rs176.70 per dollar.

According to experts, the market sentiment changed after Adviser to PM on Finance Shaukat Tareen’s statement regarding the positive progress in the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The adviser has also said that Pakistan will soon receive the funds promised from Saudi Arabia. Earlier in October, Saudi Arabia announced that it was depositing $3 billion with the SBP to help support its foreign exchange reserves.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF over a loan tranche of $1b have stalled since October 15.

The value of the greenback against the rupee has been continuously rising since November 4. US dollar’s value was Rs169.75 and Rs170.70 in the interbank and the open market on November 3, respectively. In the next nine-day, the value of the rupee decreased by almost Rs8.

