Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee staggers to another record low

The value of the greenback increased by 74 paisas

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistani rupee has hit another record low in the interbank market against the US dollar but economic experts are expecting a “downward trend” soon.

The local currency recorded a fresh depreciation of 0.42% Monday.

The value of the US dollar increased by 74 paisas, and rose to a record high of Rs176.20, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

However, in the open market, the dollar dropped after it close at Rs178.30 last week. The greenback traded between Rs177.20 to Rs177.70.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on November 29, 2021:

CurrencyBuyingSelling
USD177.20177.70
Saudi Riyal46.5047.00
UAE Dirham49.5050.80
UK Pound233.80236.30
Euro197.30199.80
Japanese Yan1.521.54
AUD124.00126.00
CAD136.50138.50
Chinese Yuan27.0028.50

Earlier, the central bank reported that the foreign exchange reserves fell 4.1% to their lowest level since June 25, 2021.

On November 19, the SBP reserves fell by $16.3 billion, putting immense pressure on the rupee.

Exchange Companies Association Secretary Zafar Paracha said that the value of the dollar was raised artificially and its value will further drop once the tranche is released by the IMF.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw a positive change after a continuous decline. The index increased by more than 300 points and traded at 45,054 points on Monday. On November 29, analyst Raza Jafari told SAMAA Digital that the index rose by over 2%.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the deposit agreement for the $3 billion loan package from the kingdom. The money is expected to reach this week.

Under it, the Saudi Funds for Development will deposit $3 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan. The amount will be a part of Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves.

The agreement will help support the country’s foreign currency reserves and contribute towards resolving the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dollar rate: Pakistan rupee hits another record low, dollar rate today in Pakistan, united states dollar, us dollar rate, us dollar to pakistani rupee, currency rates in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to pay interest at higher rate on Saudi loan
Pakistan to pay interest at higher rate on Saudi loan
Saudi Arabia, SBP sign $3b loan agreement
Saudi Arabia, SBP sign $3b loan agreement
No Sindh, Balochistan CNG till Feb 15 so kitchens run
No Sindh, Balochistan CNG till Feb 15 so kitchens run
PSX gains 900 points as international oil prices decrease
PSX gains 900 points as international oil prices decrease
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee staggers to another record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee staggers to another record low
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.