Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee loses winning streak

The Pakistani rupee lost a three-day winning streak against the US dollar in the interbank market and recorded a depreciation of 0.52% Thursday.

The value of the local currency fell by 91 paisas, pushing the greenback to Rs174.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Earlier, the US dollar fell by Rs1.97 in the interbank market from November 15 to November 17. It had reached an all-time high of Rs175.73 on November 12. In the next nine-day, the value of the rupee decreased by almost Rs8.

In the open market, the US dollar opened at Rs175 and recorded an increase of 50 paisas.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on November 18, 2021:

Currency Buying Selling USD 175.00 175.50 Saudi Riyal 46.20 46.70 UAE Dirham 48.00 49.00 UK Pound 234.00 236.00 Euro 196.20 198.20 Japanese Yan 1.50 1.52 AUD 125.50 127.00 CAD 136.00 138.20

The appreciation in the Pakistani value was pegged to PM’s aide on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin’s announcement that $3b deposit from Saudi Arabia to prop up reserves is expected within a few days.

The $3b Saudi deposit would support Pakistan’s foreign reserves that dropped by $1.6b last week due to external debt repayments that included repayment of $1 billion against Pakistan International Sukuk.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.