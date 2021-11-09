Dollar jumps to Rs174.5 in open currency market

The value of the US Dollar has, once again, risen.

On Tuesday, the value of US dollar against Pakistan’s rupee rose to Rs174.5 in the open currency market. In the inter-bank, the value of the greenback surged past Rs171.63 too.

The Pakistani rupee has been under severe pressure due to a trade and current account deficit. Last month, this pushed the dollar to the record-high of Rs176.

The rupee, later on, recovered after Saudi Arabia granted a $4.2 billion aid package for Pakistan. Following the announcement, the rupee strengthened. On November 3, the US dollar fell below Rs170.

After November 4, however, rupee started depreciating again.

According to economists, although Saudi Arabia’s debt package eased pressure on Pakistan’s external payments, it is necessary for the country to gain get the International Monetary Fund debt programme approved. The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and foreign investors value the IMF programme and formulate their strategies regarding funds or investments accordingly.

Malik Bostan, the chairperson of the Forex Association Pakistan, told SAMAA Digital that the delay in IMF loans has increased pressure on rupee.

Earlier this week, Special Assistant to the PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin hinted that inflation and the value of dollar in Pakistan can rise. This statement was, at large, misunderstood by the public which led to the decline in the rupee.

People rapidly purchased dollars. Meanwhile, the sale of the greenback halted.

Bostan added that once the IMF programme is approved, the value of dollar will fall again.

IMF conditions

Last month, IMF set tough conditions for Pakistan’s state institutions for restoring the $6 billion debt program and the release of the next tranche of $1 billion.

The International Monetary Fund has urged Pakistan to impose new taxes and end exemptions. According to documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the government has also been told to operate a single Treasury account with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and bring more transparency to transactions for buying coronavirus vaccines, medicines and for distributing relief funds.

In addition to urging the government to impose a 17% standard sales tax, the IMF also called for improving the loan management system in the country, urging the government to set up a centralized debt management office.

A reduction in the income tax slabs, tax credit, and curtailing allowances were also among the new IMF conditions.