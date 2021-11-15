Bhains booster shots: The science of contaminating milk in Pakistan

Is the milk you buy safe for your family?

For most of Pakistan's people living in cities, milk is what they get in plastic bags from shops at street corners.

Among those who consume this milk, it is a widely held belief that it is two-thirds water and only one-third milk. In simpler words, there water is more than milk.

Dairy farmers add water to increase the volume or bulk of what they sell. This is done after the cow is milked. But there is another type of adulteration which takes place even before the cow is milked.

Cows and buffaloes are injected with hormone-boosters to increase their milk production.

Dairy farmers operating on the outskirts of major cities are fond of one injection in particular: Boostin.

It contains long-acting bovine somatotropin which increases the quantity of milk produced by cows.

Why contaminate the milk at all?

According to industry experts, the dairy farmers in Pakistan employ outdated tactics to milk cows and buffaloes. They lack knowledge to naturally increase their animals’ yield.

A report published in Dawn stated that Pakistan has more milk-producing animals than the US, but the country’s milk production is far lower.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21, the combined cattle population – cows, buffaloes, goat and sheep – in the country is 205.8 million. But, the gross milk production from these animals is 62.7 million tones.

In Pakistan, more than 90 percent of the population rely on untreated milk, according to industry estimates. This is because the country lacks proper infrastructure to store milk for a longer duration.

So, dairy farmers use hormone-boosters and add water to increase the quantity of milk.

Dairy farmers say they are compelled to to inject their animals with hormone-boosters. According to them, if they inject Boostin to 20 buffaloes, their combined yield increases from 2kg to 1 maund (37.3kg).

“When the buffaloes get old, injecting them with hormone-boosters becomes a necessity because their milk yield decreases and selling them is not profitable,” said a dairy farmer.

Other than Boostin, which is for Bovine-use, dairy farmers also use oxytocin injections to increase the production of milk in animals.

Oxytocin is a hormone used worldwide to stop bleeding in women after birth. It is also administered by gynaecologists to induce labour.

The perils of hormone-boosting injections

Boostin and other hormone-boosting injections increase the milk yield of a cow, but they pose serious threat to the health of those who consume this milk.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan banned the import and sale of Boostin in 2018 saying that its usage “leads to diseases like cancer in children and adults consuming the milk.”

After the ban, authorities raided pharmacies and veterinary clinics, so the injection vanished from the shelves.

Without the injections, the profit margin of dairy farmers shrunk and they grew desperate and ready to pay any cost for the hormone. The cost of one Boostin injection after the Supreme Court’s ban has risen to Rs2,000. The same injection was available for Rs800 before the ban.

Cashing in on the demand, the traders found a way around the ban.

As a result, a clandestine network took shape, which supplies these injections to dairy farmers.

Secret shot selling

Traders who have a connections in the ports and land borders smuggle this injection into the country. Dairy farmers contact these traders, who demand the payment upfront.

After the payment is made, the injection is home-delivered to the customers. The delivery, sometimes, take a few hours, while other times, it might take weeks, depending upon the availability of the hormone.

Everyone in the dairy business is aware of this trade but the authorities who are tasked with stopping this practice.

When contacted, the Sindh Livestock Deputy Director Habibullah Jamali said he was completely unaware of the sale and use of Boostin and other hormones.

“We conducted raids after the Supreme Court banned the injection. Now if it is being sold, then I have no knowledge about it,” said Jamali.

The impact on human health

Agha Asadullah, a doctor with the Sindh Livestock Department, told SAMAA TV that the milk extracted from cows after they are injected with these hormone-boosters poses serious danger to the life of newborns and their mothers.

“It can cause infertility and breast cancer in women, colon cancer in kids and prostate cancer in adults,” said Asadullah.

This milk is equally harmful for buffaloes and cows as it stifles their reproductive ability and damages their udders.

Research conducted in 2017 to determine the impact of adulterated milk on the nutritional status of school kids in Peshawar found that “children who consumed adulterated milk had significantly lower weight compared to the children who consume unadulterated milk.”

The study concluded that the consumption of chemically adulterated milk was among the active factors contributing poor nutritional status of children under the age of 5 years in the area.

What do dairy farmers

Dairy farmers in Pakistan use the most convenient way to increase milk yield and boost their profit.

However, there are other practices which can yield the same results without posing a threat to human health and these practices are used in dairy sectors all over the world.

But these methods are intensive and require government's intervention.

The first step is to educate farmers on how to take care of their animals by feeding them nutrition-rich fodder and vaccinating them on time. This will need more investment in the dairy and veterinary sectors.

According to experts, the supply-chain has to be improved. Unprocessed milk has a short shelf life and milk going bad wastes millions of litres annually in the country.

Experts say that the government should incentivize the import of high-yield cows.

Companies that sell packaged milk import high-yield animals but this doesn’t have a large-scale impact because packaged milk is still inaccessible for a majority of the population. They can't afford to buy it.