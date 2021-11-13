Saturday, November 13, 2021  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Atlas Honda records highest ever bike sales in October

125,031 units were sold

SAMAA |
Photo: File

Atlas Honda has recorded the highest ever monthly motorcycle sales in Pakistan. As many as 125,031 units were sold in October 2021.

According to the data shared by Arif Habib Limited, around 110,000 units were sold in September. The company recorded a sharp dip during 2020 as the sales were almost negligible in April and May. This was largely due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

On November 3, Atlas Honda has increased the price of its motorcycles for the seventh time by as much as Rs6,500. The top-of-the-chain CB150F Special now costs Rs277,500.

Honda CD70, the highest selling motorcycle in the country, was increased by Rs4,000 to Rs94,900 and the price of CD70 Dream rose Rs5,000 to Rs101,500.

