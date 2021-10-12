Vegetable export grow 82.88%, fruits up 23.49%

Vegetable exports grew by 82.88% in the first two month of the current fiscal year (FY 2021-22) against exports during the corresponding period last year.

During July-Aug 21 period, vegetables worth $38.27 million were exported as compared to $20.92 million in the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the export of tobacco increased by 48%, worth $5.19 million against tobacco exports of $3.49 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports of fruits also increased by 23.49%.

Fruits worth $87.39 million were exported in the current financial year against fruit exports valuing $70.77 million in the same period last year.

During the period under view, exports of all other food items decreased by 81.68%, as food items worth $151.14 million were exported in the current fiscal year against exports of food items valued at $83.19 million in the same period last year.

In the beginning of this month, exporters of fruits and vegetables had opposed the imposition of proposed bans on the export of tomatoes and onions.

Wondering why the government had even thought about banning the export of tomatoes, members of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association said that they were astonished that the government was even considering to ban the export of tomatoes.

Pointing out that the ministry concerned had been misinformed, it said that local tomatoes were not exported primarily because “do not conform with the demands of the international market” and because the production was just barely enough to take care of the local demand.

It also criticized the government for banning the export of onions, saying that the previous year’s shortage was the result of adverse weather conditions. The exporters said that there was a huge gap in onion harvests in Sindh and Balochistan last year because of unfavorable climate that had led to an imbalance in the demand and supply, resulting in a sharp hike in prices last year.

Growers in Sindh, desperate to take advantage of the situation, started harvesting prematurely, they said. The export of poor quality onions will tarnish the image of the country’s products abroad, the exporters insisted.

According to horticulture exporters, the gap in harvests of Sindh and Balochistan was narrow and the country was expecting a bumper crop this year. They said that the supply of onions was likely to stabilize prices in the local market besides ensuring the export of good quality product.

In Sindh, growers started harvesting onion a few days ago and full production is expected over the next two weeks.