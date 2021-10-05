Trade deficit widens 100% to $11.6b in July-Sept period

Pakistan’s trade deficit for the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2021-22 has widened 100% to $11.6 billion from $5.8 billion in the same period of last fiscal year, data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows.

A trade deficit means that we are paying more on goods and services we are buying from the world than what we are earning by selling our products and services to them.

During these three months, Pakistan’s exports were up 27.3% to $6.9 billion compared to the same period of 2020. Whereas, imports increased by 65% to $18.6 billion.

The balance of trade or the difference between our imports and exports is a notable part of our current account. A large trade deficit incline to expand the current account deficit.

On September 23, The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) made amendments in prudential regulations and imposed a ban on loans for purchasing imported vehicles. The decision was taken to curb imports.

On September 30, the central bank imposed 100% cash margin requirement (CMR) on import of 114 items, bringing the total to 525. A notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated that the central bank had taken the action to discourage imports and support the balance of payments.

What is cash margin?

Cash margins are the amount an importer has to deposit with banks for initiating an import transaction, such as establishing a letter of credit (LC), which could be as much as the total value of import. Basically, cash margins increase the cost of imports and, as a result, imports decrease.

Reducing the current account deficit has been the biggest problem of the PTI government since coming to power in August 2018. The trend of spending two dollars for every dollar earned is unsustainable as it led to a high current account deficit.

The PTI government faced this problem shortly after coming to power. The country’s dollar reserves were depleted in the first six months of PTI government. The depletion of dollar reserves is causing concern as it relates to the gradual devaluation of the rupee. To avoid default and strengthen dollar reserves, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government signed a $6 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund to address this challenge.