Trade between Iran, Pakistan resumes after three-month break

Iran borders were closed on June 29 after coronavirus surge

Posted: Oct 4, 2021
Last Updated: 18 hours ago

Pakistani soldiers wear facemasks on the closed border of Pakistan-Iran in Taftan on February 25, 2020 as fears over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus escalate following an outbreak in neighbouring Iran. Photo: AFP

Iran partially reopened its border with Pakistan at Taftan checkpost, allowing entry to only traders, students, and truck drivers, officials confirmed here on Monday. Security officials at the border said that the border is still closed to pilgrims and tourists. According to them, the Federal Immigration Agency (FIA) has initiated formal immigration procedures on the Pakistani side of the border. Iranian authorities had closed borders on June 29 after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Pak-Iran transit trade was not affected by the stoppage. According to Irna news agency of Iran, Iran and Pakistan reopened the zero point gate at the Taftan border crossing after a six-month closure to facilitate the duty-free trade between the two countries. Iran and Pakistan officially opened second and third official border crossings at Rimdan (Gabd) and Pishin-Mand in Kech district In December last year and April this year, respectively. The crossing were inaugurated in the presence of Iran’s minister of roads and urban development Mohammad Eslami and Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal. Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding for setting up joint border markets, strengthening cross-border economic exchanges.
Iran partially reopened its border with Pakistan at Taftan checkpost, allowing entry to only traders, students, and truck drivers, officials confirmed here on Monday.

Security officials at the border said that the border is still closed to pilgrims and tourists.

 
 
 

According to them, the Federal Immigration Agency (FIA) has initiated formal immigration procedures on the Pakistani side of the border.

Iranian authorities had closed borders on June 29 after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Pak-Iran transit trade was not affected by the stoppage.

According to Irna news agency of Iran, Iran and Pakistan reopened the zero point gate at the Taftan border crossing after a six-month closure to facilitate the duty-free trade between the two countries.

Iran and Pakistan officially opened second and third official border crossings at Rimdan (Gabd) and Pishin-Mand in Kech district In December last year and April this year, respectively. The crossing were inaugurated in the presence of Iran’s minister of roads and urban development Mohammad Eslami and Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal.

Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding for setting up joint border markets, strengthening cross-border economic exchanges.

 
