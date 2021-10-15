Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Surge in cooking oil, ghee prices contrast finance minister’s claims

Utility Stores outlets increase rates between Rs40-Rs109 a kilogram

Posted: Oct 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

When federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced to bring down the prices of vegetable ghee and cooking oil, a ray of hope glimmered in the hearts of people. But price hikes soon dashed people’s hope.

In reality, people’s dreams were realized in an entirely opposite manner when they found that prices of various brands of vegetable ghee and edible oil at the Utility Stores outlets had actually been increased between Rs40 to Rs109 a kilogram.

A month ago, the government promised to lower the price of ghee across Pakistan, but a month later the prices were intolerably raised.

Last month, Shaukat Tarin had insisted that the government would lower ghee and cooking oil prices by Rs40-50 a kilogram.

Ghee of one brand is currently being sold at Rs1,090 for a 10-liter pack while the price of 10-liter tin of another brand was hiked by as much as Rs475.

A 5kg pack of a cooking oil is now being sold at Rs1,795 instead of its previous price of Rs1,332 while the rate of another brand’s 5kg pack is also up by Rs465.

New prices were implemented as soon as the new notification was issued.

On September 23: In a press conference, the federal Finance Minister said that the Wheat flour would be available at Rs55 per kilogram and sugar at Rs90 per kilogram while the price of edible oil will decrease by Rs50 a kilogram.

"A subsidy would be provided to the public on wheat flour, sugar, edible oil and lentils," he said.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and a Special Assistant on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

