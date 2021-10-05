Services exports up 26.05% in July-August 2021: data

The exports of services increased by 26.05% during the first two months of the current fiscal year against the corresponding period last year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Tuesday.

During July-August (2021-22) period, exports of services were valued at $1,008.31 million against $799.94 million during the same period a year ago, showing growth of 26.05%.

Imports also increased by 31.42%, growing from $1.238 billion last year to $1.627 billion during the current fiscal year.

Based on these figures, the services trade deficit widened by 41.24% to $618.76 million during the first two months of the current year against the deficit of $438.10 million last year.

Services exports grew by 64.64% year-on-year basis in August this year to $531.29 million against exports of $345.81 million during August 2020.

Imports also grew by 88.89%, rising from $469.05 million in August last year to $885.98 million in August this year.

Month-on-month, exports increased 11.38% against exports of $477.02 million in July 2021. Imports also increased by 19.55% against imports of $741.09 in July this year.

The domestic merchandise exports witnessed an increase of 27.32% during the first quarter of the current fiscal year against the corresponding period of the previous year.

Merchandise exports stood at $6.967 billion this year against exports of $5.472 billion last year.

During the period under review, the merchandise imports also went up by 65.08% by growing from $11.286 billion last year to $18.631 billion in July-September (2021-22).