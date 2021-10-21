SBP: Pakistan’s exports to seven regional countries up 31.6%

Pakistan’s exports to seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 31.6% in first three months of current financial year (July-September 2021-22) against the corresponding period last year.

The country’s exports to these countries, including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $946.212 million, which is 13.64% of Pakistan’s overall exports of $6.93 billion during July-September (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan or SBP reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring countries. Pakistan carried out border trade with Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China posted a growth of 69.73% to $559.153 million in the period under review this year from $329.421 million in the corresponding period last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 37.57% to $175.38% from $127.48 million.

The country’s exports to Afghanistan, however, dropped by 39.12% to $127.647 million this year from $209.868 million last year while exports to India plunged by a whopping 90.43% to $0.099 million from $1.03 million after the government suspended trade ties with India.

Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka surged by 64.96% to $81.017 million from $49.11 million in the same period in the previous year and exports to Nepal also increased by 5.18% to $1.238 million from 1.177 million, in addition exports to the Maldives increased by 53.54% to $1.669 million from 1.087million, the central bank data showed.

Meanwhile, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $4128.99 million during the period under review against $2895.22 million last year, showing an increase of 42.61%.

Imports from China during the July-September period this year were recorded at $4.01 billion against $2.79 billion during July-September period last year, showing an increase of 43.6%.

Among other countries, imports from India worth $42.502 million against the imports of $49.947 million, posting a decrease of 14.9% while imports from Afghanistan surged by a whopping 88.49% from $17.82 million to $33.58 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.27 percent increase from $21.31 million to $22.01 million while Pakistan’s imports from Bangladesh recorded at $ 17.44 million from $12.11 million last year.

Imports from Nepal decreased by 20.8% from $0.274 million to $0.217 million, it said.

Leather Exports

Exports of leather products posted an increase of 5.99% during the first three months of the current fiscal year against figures for the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported leather worth $154.45 million during July-September this year against $145.73 million during the same period last year, showing a growth of 5.99%, according to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics or PBS.

Among leather products, exports of leather garments increased by 3.79% up from $77.55 million last year to $80.48 million during the current year.

Leather gloves exports also rose by 8.07% to $69.38 million from $ 64.2 million.

Similarly, exports of all other leather manufactures commodities also increased by 15.27% during the period under review as these went up from $3.97 million last year to $4.58 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, leather exports witnessed an increase of 1.31% during September this year against the same period last year.

Leather exports during September this year were recorded at $48.13 million against exports of $47.51 million in September last year.

During the period under review, leather gloves and other leather manufactures exports also increased by 9.37% and 12.51%, respectively. But exports of leather garments decreased by 6.1%.

