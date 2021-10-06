PSX to set up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional office

Pakistan Stock Exchange or PSX will set up its regional office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an announcement to this effect was made in the PSX trading hall in Karachi on Wednesday.

Heralding the announcement, a gong ceremony was held at the exchange where Taimoor Khan Jhagra, the finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest.

He was accompanied, among others, by the special advisor to the KP chief minister Abdul Karim Khan, the CEO of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade Hassan Dawood Butt, PSX Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar and CEO of PSX Farrukh H Khan.

With increasing industrial and trading activity taking place in KP, PSX is proud to open its doors for investment and raising capital to expand their industrial and business base.#PSX #KP #Peshawar pic.twitter.com/OPz28YSRqH — PSX (@pakstockexgltd) October 6, 2021

Announcing a major IPO of KP Steel Company, the KP finance minister said that the presence of PSX in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had now become a reality.

Announcing that KP was open for trade and investment, Taimoor Jhagra said that SMEs in the province now had access to investment through PSX listing. He invited investors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take full advantage of this unique opportunity on their doorstep.

Speaking on this occasion, the CEO of PSX Farrukh Khan said that the setting up of the regional office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a proud and exciting moment besides being a step forward. He said that this would help keep up with the increase in investment opportunities in the province.

According to him, the PSX presence and its facilities would help in boosting trade and investment in the province. He said that until now, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had remained untapped in terms of savings and investment.

“PSX will help a lot of units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an increase in investment and also benefit from listing on the PSX board, Farrukh H Khan said.

People, he said, would have access to a broad range of investment products through the PSX.

Terming it a significant development for the capital market, he pointed out that a number of brokers had already set up offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the stock exchange was eager to work with them.

Earlier, the province was covered by the PSX through its northern regional office in Islamabad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.