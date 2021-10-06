Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

PSX to set up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional office

KP Finance Minister attends a gong ceremony as chief guest

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Taimur Khan Jhagra

Pakistan Stock Exchange or PSX will set up its regional office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an announcement to this effect was made in the PSX trading hall in Karachi on Wednesday.

Heralding the announcement, a gong ceremony was held at the exchange where Taimoor Khan Jhagra, the finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest.

He was accompanied, among others, by the special advisor to the KP chief minister Abdul Karim Khan, the CEO of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade Hassan Dawood Butt, PSX Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar and CEO of PSX Farrukh H Khan.

Announcing a major IPO of KP Steel Company, the KP finance minister said that the presence of PSX in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had now become a reality.

Announcing that KP was open for trade and investment, Taimoor Jhagra said that SMEs in the province now had access to investment through PSX listing. He invited investors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take full advantage of this unique opportunity on their doorstep.

Speaking on this occasion, the CEO of PSX Farrukh Khan said that the setting up of the regional office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a proud and exciting moment besides being a step forward. He said that this would help keep up with the increase in investment opportunities in the province.

According to him, the PSX presence and its facilities would help in boosting trade and investment in the province.  He said that until now, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had remained untapped in terms of savings and investment.

“PSX will help a lot of units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an increase in investment and also benefit from listing on the PSX board, Farrukh H Khan said.

People, he said, would have access to a broad range of investment products through the PSX.

Terming it a significant development for the capital market, he pointed out that a number of brokers had already set up offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the stock exchange was eager to work with them.

Earlier, the province was covered by the PSX through its northern regional office in Islamabad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa PSX
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSX to set up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional office, Stock Exchange Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stock exchange, PSX, Pakistan stock exchange
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
B4U scam: How to file claim for money lost
B4U scam: How to file claim for money lost
Pakistan’s total debt-to-GDP ratio declines to 83.5%, says ministry
Pakistan’s total debt-to-GDP ratio declines to 83.5%, says ministry
Services exports up 26.05% in July-August 2021: data
Services exports up 26.05% in July-August 2021: data
PSX to set up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional office
PSX to set up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional office
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.