PSX opens without reverting to old trading system

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has opened with a bearish trend and using the new trading system that caused “issues” on Tuesday.

The authorities have held a meeting over the problems and decided against reverting to the old trading system.

A meeting of the stock exchange management, SECP officials and members was held in Karachi on Thursday, officials told SAMAA TV.

The meeting decided to run the market using the new trading system, but also agreed that the administration will install additional hardware to address the shortcomings of the new trading system, according to the officials.

“On Friday, there will be more monitoring of the new trading system and then there will also be a joint meeting.”

The meeting acknowledged the problems of sudden logouts from the system and the prompts for repeated logins.

According to PSX officials, the problems of the non-confirmation of transactions and the low speed have been reduced.

Tuesday, the PSX suspended trade for two and a half hours after the new trading system developed, what was described as “issues.”

The new trading system DTS was purchased from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSA). Its acquisition is aimed at enhancing security against data leakage and theft, protecting investors data, and connecting the national market to regional and international stock markets.

When PSX opened on Friday, a bearish trend was observed with KSE100 index taking a plunge of over 250 points.