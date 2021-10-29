Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

PSX opens without reverting to old trading system

Stakeholders agree on enhanced monitoring, additional hardware installation

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Traders busy in trading at Pakistan Stoc Exchange on Thursday. Photo: Online

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has opened with a bearish trend and using the new trading system that caused “issues” on Tuesday.

The authorities have held a meeting over the problems and decided against reverting to the old trading system.

A meeting of the stock exchange management, SECP officials and members was held in Karachi on Thursday, officials told SAMAA TV.

The meeting decided to run the market using the new trading system, but also agreed that the administration will install additional hardware to address the shortcomings of the new trading system, according to the officials.

“On Friday, there will be more monitoring of the new trading system and then there will also be a joint meeting.”

The meeting acknowledged the problems of sudden logouts from the system and the prompts for repeated logins.

According to PSX officials, the problems of the non-confirmation of transactions and the low speed have been reduced.

Tuesday, the PSX suspended trade for two and a half hours after the new trading system developed, what was described as “issues.”

The new trading system DTS was purchased from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSA). Its acquisition is aimed at enhancing security against data leakage and theft, protecting investors data, and connecting the national market to regional and international stock markets.

When PSX opened on Friday, a bearish trend was observed with KSE100 index taking a plunge of over 250 points.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSX
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, trading, brokers,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold, dollar slide in Pakistan
Gold, dollar slide in Pakistan
PM reconstitutes ECC: Omar Ayub appointed chairperson
PM reconstitutes ECC: Omar Ayub appointed chairperson
Economic Outlook: Pakistan economic recovery to continue at rapid pace
Economic Outlook: Pakistan economic recovery to continue at rapid pace
Ogra predicts petrol prices to keep rising till March 2022
Ogra predicts petrol prices to keep rising till March 2022
Mera Pakistan housing scheme: Banks receive Rs200b worth applications
Mera Pakistan housing scheme: Banks receive Rs200b worth applications
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week's strike
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week’s strike
PSX opens without reverting to old trading system
PSX opens without reverting to old trading system
Amazon, Apple weighed down by supply and chip troubles
Amazon, Apple weighed down by supply and chip troubles
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.