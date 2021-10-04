Pakistan to introduce Ehsaas subsidies for lower-income households: PM

The government is set to launch Ehsaas targetted subsidies for lower-income households, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Monday. The new programme will make essential items cheaper for people.

At the launch of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme in Islamabad, the premier said that 75% of ghee is imported in Pakistan. “Internationally, palm oil prices have gone up by 8%, that’s why the prices have gone up here. It is basically imported inflation.”

The same is the case with petrol prices, he explained. Oil prices in the international market have increased by 100% in the last few days. In Pakistan, we have increased it by 22% only.

“Pakistan has the lowest petrol and diesel price, excluding 19 countries that don’t have to import oil. If we had not reduced the sales tax and petroleum levy, then in one year the government would have earned Rs2400 billion. We did this, so people are least impacted,” the prime minister pointed out.

Talking about the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, he regretted that the initiative should have had started 74 years ago.

“And this thinking that first wealth should be generated, there should be surplus and then we would invest on poor, I think these decisions were fundamentally wrong.”

Why do I talk about Riyasat-e-Madia? Because it was the most successful model in the history of the world. A model’s success is gauged by the results it produces, he said, adding that humanity and justice are the basics of any civilization. Allah’s blessing on the nation that has humanity.

Kamyab Pakistan Programme

The new programme will provide soft loans worth Rs1.4 trillion to over 3.7 million families across the country.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the new initiative will have five components.

Interest-free loans for farmers.

Up to 500,000 interest-free loans will be provided to businesses.

Easy installments will be given enabling people to build their houses under Sasta Ghar scheme.

Skilled-based Scholarship Scheme.

Sehat Card to be linked to the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

The initiative aims to alleviate poverty in the country by empowering lower-income segments and supporting them to improve their living standards, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said. This will be done by linking these groups with banks.

Kamyab Pakistan Programme will help people in housing projects, skill development, health cards, and interest-free loans for businesses and agricultural services. Tarin, however, clarified that the targets will have to be achieved over a period of time instead of a year.

During this fiscal year, between Rs300 to Rs400 billion interest-free loans will be given, the minister added.