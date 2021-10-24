Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
POS row: Traders to stage sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad

Traders hold press conference in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

With its hands already full dealing with protests everywhere, the federal government is now faced with another challenge. Traders have decided to stage a sit-in at Islamabad's Faizabad to protest the FBR's plan to install integrated Point of Sale (POS) machines at 500,000 businesses.

Traders say they would hold the sit-in at Faizabad, the busiest place between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, on October 26. By this time, a long march from the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would likely be in the city.

"The business community of the whole country is coming to Faizabad with full preparations and our protest will continue till our problems are resolved," Shahid Ghafoor Paracha told SAMAA TV.

The protest is being spearheaded by All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran. Its officials at a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad on Saturday strongly criticized the installation of point-of-sale machines and the Presidential Ordinance which provides for penalties if traders refuse to install the POS devices.

Ajmal Baloch said the government had no valid reason for installing POS machines and that the presidential ordinance in this regard was uncalled for since the National Assembly is often in session.

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was promulgated in September this year.

The traders said they planned to resist the government move even if it resorted to violence.

