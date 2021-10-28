PM reconstitutes ECC: Omar Ayub appointed chairperson

Prime Minister Imran Khan reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee Thursday appointing Federal Minister For Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan the new chairperson.

A notification, under Article 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat earlier in the day revealed the new composition of the committee. It comprises the following 11 members, apart from the chairperson:

Minister for Communication

Minister for Energy

Minister for Industries and Production

Minister for Interior

Minister for Law and Justice

Minister for Maritime Affairs

Minister for National Food Security and Research

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives

Minister for Privatisation

Minister for Railways

Minister for Water Resources

Twenty-two other departments, including the commerce and economic affair divisions, can attend ECC meetings on special invitations.

Ayub replaces Shaukat Tarin after he was appointed the PM’s advisor on finance. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Tarin as the federal finance minister on April 16.

According to the Constitution, a non-elected person can work as a federal minister for only six months. After that, the person needs to be elected in either National Assembly or Senate to continue working as the minister. In September, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told media that the government plans to get Tarin elected as a senator.