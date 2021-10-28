Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
PM reconstitutes ECC: Omar Ayub appointed chairperson

He replaces Shaukat Tarin

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee Thursday appointing Federal Minister For Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan the new chairperson. A notification, under Article 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat earlier in the day revealed the new composition of the committee. It comprises the following 11 members, apart from the chairperson: Minister for Communication Minister for Energy Minister for Industries and Production Minister for Interior Minister for Law and Justice Minister for Maritime Affairs Minister for National Food Security and Research Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister for Privatisation Minister for Railways Minister for Water Resources Twenty-two other departments, including the commerce and economic affair divisions, can attend ECC meetings on special invitations. Ayub replaces Shaukat Tarin after he was appointed the PM's advisor on finance. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Tarin as the federal finance minister on April 16. According to the Constitution, a non-elected person can work as a federal minister for only six months. After that, the person needs to be elected in either National Assembly or Senate to continue working as the minister. In September, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told media that the government plans to get Tarin elected as a senator.
Prime Minister Imran Khan reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee Thursday appointing Federal Minister For Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan the new chairperson.

A notification, under Article 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat earlier in the day revealed the new composition of the committee. It comprises the following 11 members, apart from the chairperson:

  • Minister for Communication
  • Minister for Energy
  • Minister for Industries and Production
  • Minister for Interior
  • Minister for Law and Justice
  • Minister for Maritime Affairs
  • Minister for National Food Security and Research
  • Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives
  • Minister for Privatisation
  • Minister for Railways
  • Minister for Water Resources

Twenty-two other departments, including the commerce and economic affair divisions, can attend ECC meetings on special invitations.

 
 
 

Ayub replaces Shaukat Tarin after he was appointed the PM’s advisor on finance. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Tarin as the federal finance minister on April 16.

According to the Constitution, a non-elected person can work as a federal minister for only six months. After that, the person needs to be elected in either National Assembly or Senate to continue working as the minister. In September, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told media that the government plans to get Tarin elected as a senator.

 
Economic Coordination Committee
