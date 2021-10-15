Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Petroleum prices likely to go up by Rs10

Summary sent to PM Imran Khan for approval

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
The Oil and Gas Regulatory has recommended an increase of Rs10 a litre in petroleum products.

A summary has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval. If approved, new prices will be applicable from October 16.

Following are the Ogra recommendations:

  • Increase in High-Speed Diesel price by Rs10 to Rs132.04
  • Increase in Petrol price by Rs5.9 to Rs133.2

Ogra said that if the government wanted, it could opt to absorb the increase in petroleum prices by revising the rates of Petroleum Levy and GST.

On September 30, the federal government had increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs8.82.

