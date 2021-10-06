Pakistan’s total debt-to-GDP ratio declines to 83.5%, says ministry

The country’s total debt-to-GDP ratio decreased to 83.5% on June 30 this year, declining from 87.6% on June 30 last year, a statement by the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Responding to media reports, the statement said that both domestic and external debts showed a downward trend against figures for last year.

The domestic debt dipped to 55.1% of GDP, down from 56% last year.

Similarly, the external debt-to-GDP ratio decreased to 28.5% from 31.6% last year.

The statement mentioned that the best way to evaluate debt trend was through measure it through the debt-to-GDP ratio.

However, the statement clarified that the debt had increased in line with the fiscal deficit.