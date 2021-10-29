Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Jazz invests Rs9.54b in Q3 2021

4G population coverage crosses 65% mark

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Photo: File

Reporting by Zaheer Ali

During the third quarter of 2021, Jazz invested PKR 9.54 billion maintaining its strategic focus on 4G and digital services.

Jazz’s 4G user base reached 33.8 million with population coverage of its 4G network crossing 65%, while its total customer base grew by 11.2% YoY to reach 71.4 million.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “We are constantly delivering on our ‘4G for all’ ambition to support a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem. The rise in the adoption of digital tools is quite encouraging, including the consistent growth of JazzCash as Pakistan’s leading fintech. Jazz remains firm in its commitment to connect the underserved with fast and reliable 4G and to bank the underbanked through JazzCash.”

Digital services were another key area of growth with JazzCash reaching 13.9 million monthly active users and recording a rise in the total number of registered wallets to 35.4 million. JazzCash’s retail presence continued to expand and reached over 92,000 active agents and more than 89,000 active merchants by the end of the third quarter.

Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, continued to enjoy strong levels of customer adoption, as its monthly active user base grew by 40.6% YoY, reaching 9.4 million, cementing its position as Pakistan’s largest telecom app. Other streaming and entertainment platforms such as Jazz TV, Bajao, Jazz Cricket, and Deikho, enjoyed further growth; usage time of these platforms increased by an average of 75.4% YoY.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jazz
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold, dollar slide in Pakistan
Gold, dollar slide in Pakistan
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week's strike
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week’s strike
Economic Outlook: Pakistan economic recovery to continue at rapid pace
Economic Outlook: Pakistan economic recovery to continue at rapid pace
PSX opens without reverting to old trading system
PSX opens without reverting to old trading system
Amazon, Apple weighed down by supply and chip troubles
Amazon, Apple weighed down by supply and chip troubles
Are women investing in Pakistani stocks?
Are women investing in Pakistani stocks?
Jazz invests Rs9.54b in Q3 2021
Jazz invests Rs9.54b in Q3 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.