Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Japan agrees to defer repayment of $200m loans

First debt deferral of $370m signed in April this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

The governments of Japan and Pakistan agreed on Friday on a debt deferral of $200 million as the second phase of ‘the G20 debt service suspension initiative or DSSI’.

Previously, both governments agreed on the first debt deferral of nearly $370 million on April 27 this year under the same initiative, said a press release issued here.

The total amount of deferred debt reached nearly $570 million, which will widen the fiscal space for Pakistan to restore its economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concessional loans which date back to the early 1990s, subject to debt deferral, were utilized for infrastructure development such as roads, tunnels, power plants and grids, irrigation, water supply, and drainage facilities in Pakistan.

These loans have favorable conditions for Pakistan in terms of low-interest rates, as well as lengthier grace and repayment periods.

Under the second agreement, repayments for the debt and interest due between January 1 and June 30 this year will be rescheduled till after December 15, 2022.

In addition to the debt deferral, Japan has also extended $23.5 million in grants to Pakistan for supplementing its counter-COVID-19 measures as follows:

  • Feb 2020:  Delivery of diagnostic kits: In Apr-May 2020, disbursement of a total of $7.41 million to Unicef, IOM, IFRC, UNHCR and UNOPS for providing hygiene items and alternative learning opportunities, and training health workers, etc.,
  • From December 2020:  Grant Assistance of $9.5 million to NDMA for procuring medical equipment.
  • And  in March 2021: Grant assistance of $6.59 million to Unicef for improving the vaccine cold-chain

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori, who is about to be transferred to the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine after nearly three years in Pakistan, said, “I am aware that Pakistan’s Covid-19 affected economy is on a solid recovery path, including the prospect of higher GDP growth.

Next year, Japan and Pakistan are going to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

“I strongly hope that a new chapter will be carved in the history of our friendship on the basis of Japan’s development cooperation in the past decades.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
japan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan-IMF talks continue after Tarin leaves US
Pakistan-IMF talks continue after Tarin leaves US
SBP: Pakistan’s exports to seven regional countries up 31.6%
SBP: Pakistan’s exports to seven regional countries up 31.6%
Pakistan forex reserves decrease by $1.6b in a week
Pakistan forex reserves decrease by $1.6b in a week
Explainer: Getting rid of cryptocurrency is no longer easy
Explainer: Getting rid of cryptocurrency is no longer easy
ADB to provide $600 million for Ehsaas Program
ADB to provide $600 million for Ehsaas Program
Bears rule over PSX, KSE-100 Index ends at 45,578.36 points
Bears rule over PSX, KSE-100 Index ends at 45,578.36 points
Japan agrees to defer repayment of $200m loans
Japan agrees to defer repayment of $200m loans
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.