Honda motorcycle prices increase in Pakistan sixth time in year

Atlas Honda has increased the price of its motorcycles by as much as Rs6,500. The top-of-the-chain CB150F SE now costs Rs271,000.

Honda CD70, the highest selling motorcycle in the country, will now be selling for Rs90,900 after an increase of Rs4,000.

The cost of the company’s other motorcycles, CD70 Dream, Pridor and CG125 went up by Rs6,500. The new prices are Rs97,500, Rs125,500 and Rs147,500, respectively.

Honda CG125 SE, CB125F and CB150F prices have gone up Rs6,500. These models will now be selling for Rs177,000, Rs212,000 and Rs267,000, respectively.

Why are motorcyle prices going up?

Salman Ahmed, a motorcycle dealer, said that production costs increased as the cost of steel increased in the international market and the dollar hit a record high of Rs172.80. Apart from that, freight charges have also gone up.

Zaheer Abbas, another motorcycle dealer, told Samaa Money that rising inflation and material costs in the international market was making companies increase prices.

According to Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Pakistan manufactured a record 2.6 million motorcycles in the financial year 2020-21. For the current year, the government has set a production target of 3 million motorcycle units to increase job creation.

How many times have Honda motorcycle prices in Pakistan been increased?

Photo: AFP

Honda last increased prices in July when its popular CD70 was set at Rs86,900 after a Rs2,400 addition. The company said that international prices had gone up.

In March, it said for the third time in the year that Honda motorcycle prices in Pakistan would be going up, this time by two thousand rupees. This makes the change in October the fifth such increase of the year and sixth since the end of 2020.

Dealers said that as lockdown restrictions were lifted across cities, demand climbed as the economy opened up.

What was unusual this year also was the development of the trend of dealers charging own-money for deliveries. As far back as October, this new way of doing business emerged. Previously it was just limited to the car market. Whenever demand outstrips supply, dealers start charging customers extra. This is the premium you pay when you want instant delivery. The own money is set above the vehicle’s price.

